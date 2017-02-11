Canada's Meryeta O'Dine raced to her first career World Cup podium finish on Saturday, earning bronze in the women's snowboard cross event in Feldberg, Germany.
It's the best finish in seven career World Cup races for the 19-year-old from Prince George, B.C. Her previous best was a sixth-place finish in Bokwang, South Korea, in December.
Meryeta O'Dine takes 3rd for her first ever #WorldCup podium at the Feldberg @fissnowboard Event, in only her 7th World Cup Start! pic.twitter.com/1QlNjNum8I—
@CanadaSnowboard
Italy's Michela Moioli won gold while Australian Belle Brockhoff took silver.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.