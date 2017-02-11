Canada's Meryeta O'Dine raced to her first career World Cup podium finish on Saturday, earning bronze in the women's snowboard cross event in Feldberg, Germany.

It's the best finish in seven career World Cup races for the 19-year-old from Prince George, B.C. Her previous best was a sixth-place finish in Bokwang, South Korea, in December.​

Meryeta O'Dine takes 3rd for her first ever #WorldCup podium at the Feldberg @fissnowboard Event, in only her 7th World Cup Start! pic.twitter.com/1QlNjNum8I — @CanadaSnowboard

Italy's Michela Moioli won gold while Australian Belle Brockhoff took silver.