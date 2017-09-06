Two time Olympic snowboarding gold medallist Shaun White crashed while training in New Zealand and withdrew from the opening of the FIS World Cup, according to multiple reports.
White went to the hospital after under-rotating on a double flip, according to an Instagram post.
The 24-time Winter and Summer X Games medallist didn't break anything, but was advised by doctors to take a few weeks off, according to NBC Sports.
