Organizers say that two snowboard World Cup competitions scheduled in Kazan, Russia next month have been cancelled for financial reasons.

The International Ski Federation (FIS) said in a statement Monday that a snowboard cross event and a parallel giant slalom slated for Feb. 24-26 had both been called off.

The FIS also said it was working with the Russian Snowboard Federation to look "for possible replacement competitions in Russia on the same dates."