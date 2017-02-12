​Canada's Sebastien Toutant soared to a World Cup snowboard slopestyle gold medal on Sunday in Stoneham, Quebec.

Toutant's second-run score of 84.81 was enough to hold off teammate Mark McMorris, who took home the silver with a score of 84.60.

Markus Cleveland of Norway used a second-run score of 84.16 to secure a bronze medal.

More to come