The brother of injured Canadian snowboarding star Mark McMorris says the Olympic medallist is steadily improving in hospital following an accident in B.C.'s backcountry over the weekend.
Why backcountry is worth the risk for snowboarders
Craig McMorris tells The Canadian Press that Mark has made "major progress" since suffering serious injuries after going off a jump and crashing into some trees on Saturday near Whistler.
Mark McMorris suffered breaks to his jaw and left arm, a ruptured spleen, a stable pelvic fracture, rib fractures and a collapsed left lung.
The 23-year-old from Regina had to be airlifted off the mountain and underwent two separate surgeries over the weekend to control bleeding and repair the injuries to his jaw and arm.
McMorris won bronze in slopestyle at the 2014 Olympics.
Craig McMorris says he has no doubt his brother will be ready to compete at the 2018 Games next winter.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.