The brother of injured Canadian snowboarding star Mark McMorris says the Olympic medallist is steadily improving in hospital following an accident in B.C.'s backcountry over the weekend.

Craig McMorris tells The Canadian Press that Mark has made "major progress" since suffering serious injuries after going off a jump and crashing into some trees on Saturday near Whistler.

Mark McMorris suffered breaks to his jaw and left arm, a ruptured spleen, a stable pelvic fracture, rib fractures and a collapsed left lung.

The 23-year-old from Regina had to be airlifted off the mountain and underwent two separate surgeries over the weekend to control bleeding and repair the injuries to his jaw and arm.

McMorris won bronze in slopestyle at the 2014 Olympics.

Craig McMorris says he has no doubt his brother will be ready to compete at the 2018 Games next winter.