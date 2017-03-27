Canadian snowboarding star Mark McMorris is in a Vancouver hospital after suffering several injuries in a backcountry snowboarding accident near Whistler, B.C. on Saturday.

Canada Snowboard spokesperson Brendan Matthews confirmed McMorris was filming with his brother, Craig McMorris, and friends when he was involved in a crash.

Canada Snowboard says the Regina native is recovering from a broken jaw, broken left arm, ruptured spleen, stable pelvic fracture, rib fractures and a collapsed left lung.

The 23-year-old Olympic bronze medallist underwent two surgeries over the weekend to control bleeding and to repair the jaw and arm fractures. He recently won a gold medal in the big air event at a World Cup event in February.

Canadian team doctor Rodney French says both operations were successful.

"While both the mandible and humerus fractures were complicated injuries, the surgeries went very well and both fractures are now stabilized to heal in excellent position. It is too early to speculate on a timeline for Mark's recovery." said Dr. French.

Despite his success, injuries continue to hamper the six-time Winter X Games champion.

At the 2014 Winter X Games he fell on the rails and fractured his rib during the final run of the slopestyle event just prior to the Sochi Olympics.

And in February 2016, McMorris fell hard on a landing and broke his right femur. In a CBC Sports Good Times with Craig McMorris segment, Mark McMorris tells his brother how difficult it was being off his snowboard for six months.

McMorris is a star on the world stage and is the World Snowboard Tour's top-ranked male slopestyle athlete. The popular athlete even has his own video game, called Mark McMorris Infinite Air.

Patrick Jarvis, Canada Snowboard's executive director, says McMorris will be "prepared for the rehabilitation required to make a comeback to competition leading into [the 2018 Olympics]."

"We fully support Mark and he is already under the incredible care of the staff of the Vancouver General Hospital." said Mr. Jarvis. "Mark has shown incredible resilience and commitment to recovering from injury and we know that PyeongChang 2018 will be a strong motivation for his comeback.

Russell Reimer, McMorris' agent, has yet to comment on Saturday's crash involving his client, but did send out a tweet in reaction to incident.

A conference call with McMorris planned for Tuesday has been cancelled.