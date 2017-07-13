Canadian snowboarder Mark McMorris won his first ESPY Award on Wednesday night.

The Regina native and reigning Olympic bronze medallist in slopestyle won the award as the best male action sports athlete.

Sparky gets his ESPY 🙏🙏🙏@markmcmorris takes home his first ever Best Male Action Sports Athlete Award! #ESPYS #ThanksForVotingCanada pic.twitter.com/lgOusXO868 — @CanadaSnowboard

It was the fourth time he had been nominated for an ESPY.

McMorris won three X Games medals this season along with two World Cup Crystal Globes, one for big air and another as the overall champion.

The 23-year-old suffered serious injuries when he crashed going off a jump in the B.C. backcountry in March. He suffered breaks to his jaw and left arm, a ruptured spleen, a stable pelvic fracture, rib fractures and a collapsed left lung and had to undergo two separate surgeries.

McMorris, who hopes to compete for Canada at the 2018 Olympic Games in Pyeongchang, has 14 combined X Games medals in his career — nine in slopestyle and five in big air.

Crosby gets another

Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby won best NHL player.

It's Crosby's eighth time winning the award. He also took home the honours in 2016, 2014, 2013, 2010, 2009, 2008 and 2007.

The 29-year-old from Cole Harbour, N.S., scored 44 goals and added 45 assists for the Penguins this season, helping to guide them to a second straight Stanley Cup championship.

The Penguins beat the Nashville Predators in the final in six games for Crosby's third career Stanley Cup.

Two other Canadians were nominated for awards — soccer star Kadeisha Buchanan (best female college athlete) and bowler Francois Lavoie (best bowler) — but did not win.

Biles, Westbrook take top honours

Russell Westbrook won best male athlete, while Olympic gymnast Simone Biles earned best female athlete honours.

The Oklahoma City Thunder star was the NBA MVP, led the league in scoring and set a record for most triple-doubles in a season with 42.

"It's been an unbelievable journey for me," said Westbrook, a fashion fiend who adjusted his black shirt and green pants with wide white stripes before he spoke. "I want to make sure I look good first."

Biles became the most decorated U.S. Olympic gymnast at the Rio de Janeiro Games, winning five medals, including four golds and a bronze. She beat out Olympic swimmer Katie Ledecky, WNBA star Candace Parker and Serena Williams for the honor.

"Ever since Rio it has been an amazing year," Biles said. "I want to thank you all for believing in me."

She was one of three double winners. Biles also won best female Olympic athlete.

Phelps won record-setting performance for extending his record Olympic medal haul and as best male Olympic athlete.