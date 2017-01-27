Canada's Laurie Blouin cruised to a silver medal on Friday at the ladies' snowboard slopestyle World Cup event in Seiser Alm, Italy.
The Stoneham, Que., native scored an 80.50 on her first run, placing her second behind Finland's Enni Rukajarvi (81.70)
.@ennirukajarvi with back-to-back #snowboardworldcup wins triumphing in @seiseralm slopestyle ahead @LaurieBlouin & @sinacandrian pic.twitter.com/I5AAPAdiqu—
@fissnowboard
Blouin, who finished second in her qualifying heat on Wednesday, could not better her first-run score, posting a 79.95 on her second run and a 53.05 in her final run.
Switzerland's Sina Candrian finished third (80.40).
Canada's Brooke Voigt finished sixth in the event, posting her best score (56.15) on her third run.
