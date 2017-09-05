Canada's Darcy Sharpe won silver at the FIS freestyle World Cup in men's slopestyle on Monday, in Cardona, New Zealand.

Sharpe wins silver in snowboard slopestyle event1:03

The Calgary native had 85.33 points to finish behind Marcus Kleveland of Norway, who took gold with 85.58.

New Zealand's Carlos Garcia Knight claimed bronze with 84.58 points.

Sharpe's silver is Canada's third medal at the event, following sister Cassie's gold in the women's halfpipe and Whistler B.C., native Simon d'Artois' bronze in the men's halfpipe—both medalled on Friday.

Michael Ciccarelli of Ancaster, Ont., finished seventh with 78.15 points.