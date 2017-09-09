Canada's Meryeta O'Dine finished just shy of the podium at the first women's snowboard cross World Cup event of the season on Saturday in Cerro Catedral, Argentina.

The fourth-place finish is among the best performances of the 20-year-old's budding career.

The native of Prince George, B.C., previously won bronze at a World Cup race in Feldberg, Germany, in Feburary.

Chloe Trespeuch of France captured gold, while American Lindsey Jacobellis and Nelly Moenne Loccoz, also of France, came in second and third, respectively.