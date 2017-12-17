Canada grabbed a silver in team snowboardcross at a World Cup event in Montafon, Austria on Sunday.

The women's duo of Meryeta O'Dine, of Prince George, B.C., and Zoe Bergermann, from Erin, Ont., edged out Russia to take the second spot on the podium.

The French team of Chloe Trespeuch and Nelly Moenne Loccoz won gold.

On the men's side, Canadians Kevin Hill, of Vernon, B.C., and Baptiste Brochu, from Saguenay, Que., finished ninth.