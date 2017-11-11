Canada failed to take home a medal at the first big air event of the season in Milan, Italy on Saturday with both Laurie Blouin and Antoine Truchon finishing just off the podium.
In the men's event, the Americans swept the podium, using strong third runs from Redmond Gerard and Kyle Mack to block Truchon from a top-three finish.
Chris Corning won gold, using his first two runs — the top two runs out of three are counted in big air — to win with a total score of 182.75.
Gerard's third-run score of 85.50 and Mack's of 75.50 were enough to get them the final two podium spots.
Truchon, who was sitting in second place after his first run of 84.00, stumbled on his second run before scoring 76.00 on his final run. His combined score of 160.00 was just 1.50 points off a medal finish.
On the women's side, Canadian Laurie Blouin, who was in the driver's seat and a contender for gold after her first run of 90.00 points, ended up finishing in fifth after underwhelming attempts on her second run (26.25) and third run (jump not scored) where she did not land cleanly.
Anna Gasser of Austria took home the gold with a total score of 160.25, with Great Britain's Katie Ormerod in the silver position and Sina Candrian of Switerland winning bronze.
