Norway's Marcus Kleveland dominated the men's World Cup Big Air event on Saturday in Moenchengladbach, Germany.

The 18-year-old, who had already ruled the slopestyle World Cup opener in New Zealand three months ago, triumphed with a total score of 191.75 for his backside 1440 stalefish and cab 1440 melon.

Reigning junior world champion Yuri Okubo, of Japan, was second with 168.50.

Finland's Kalle Jarvilehto finished in third to celebrate his first career World Cup podium while Okubo also made it in the top three for the first time.

On the women's side, Switzerland's Carla Somaini took the top spot with a total score of 175.00.

Japan's Miyabi Onitsuka took home second, keeping the momentum from her runner-up finish at the Air+Style Beijing last weekend with a 172.50 for her cab 900 stalefish and backside 720 mute.

New Zealand's Christy Prior, finally fully back to competition after struggling with a prolonged knee injury, rounded out the podium in third with a 160.75.