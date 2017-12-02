Norway's Marcus Kleveland dominated the men's World Cup Big Air event on Saturday in Moenchengladbach, Germany.
The 18-year-old, who had already ruled the slopestyle World Cup opener in New Zealand three months ago, triumphed with a total score of 191.75 for his backside 1440 stalefish and cab 1440 melon.
Reigning junior world champion Yuri Okubo, of Japan, was second with 168.50.
Finland's Kalle Jarvilehto finished in third to celebrate his first career World Cup podium while Okubo also made it in the top three for the first time.
On the women's side, Switzerland's Carla Somaini took the top spot with a total score of 175.00.
Japan's Miyabi Onitsuka took home second, keeping the momentum from her runner-up finish at the Air+Style Beijing last weekend with a 172.50 for her cab 900 stalefish and backside 720 mute.
New Zealand's Christy Prior, finally fully back to competition after struggling with a prolonged knee injury, rounded out the podium in third with a 160.75.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.