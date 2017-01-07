Canada's Antoine Truchon scored a silver medal in snowboard big air at the World Cup event in Moscow on Saturday.

Truchon, 26, posted a total score of 174.75 to reach the podium for the first time this season.

Vlad Khadarin racked up 182.25 points to become the first Russian to win a big air World Cup event, while Fridtjof Tischendorf of Norway was third with at 163.75.