Click on the video player above on Saturday at 5 p.m. ET to watch live action from a World Cup snowboard big air event in Quebec City.

Canada has been a dominant force in the new Olympic sport, with Max Parrot, Mark McMorris and Sebastien Toutant wracking up victories and podium finishes this season.

Action continues on Sunday at 10 a.m. ET with the slopestyle event, which will also feature Parrot, McMorris and Tourant. On the women's side, the Canadians are lead by Laurie Blouin, who scored a silver medal last weekend and will be competing in her hometown of Stoneham, Que.