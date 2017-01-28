Canada's Kimberley McRae will be bringing home a bronze medal from the luge world championships in Innsbruck, Austria, on Saturday.
MacRae was 0.240 seconds behind world champion Tatjana Huefner of Germany, her fifth career individual gold medal, and first in five years.
Leading after the first run, Huefner posted the second-fastest time in the final run to beat Erin Hamlin of the United States by 0.213 seconds. Hamlin had won the gold medal in Friday's sprint event.
Olympic and defending world champion Natalie Geisenberger was only 17th before setting a track record of 39.822 seconds in the final run to finish sixth, 0.294 behind her German teammate.
Huefner has won eight medals at world championships and three at Olympics, including gold at the 2010 Vancouver Games.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.