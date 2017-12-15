Canadians Elisabeth Vathje and Mirela Rahneva both came away with medals at the World Cup skeleton race in Innsbruck, Austria, on Friday.

​Elena Nikitina of Russia won the event with a time of one minute 48.80 seconds.

Elisabeth Vathje earns 3rd skeleton World Cup silver medal of the season2:07

Calgary's Vathje claimed her third silver of the season — having also finished second in Lake Placid, N.Y., and Winterberg, Germany — clocking in 0.58 seconds behind the winner. Rahneva, from Ottawa, took third in 1:49.44 for her first medal this season.

Mirela Rahneva slides to 1st skeleton World Cup medal of the season2:08

Jane Channell of North Vancouver finished 14th to round out the Canadians in the field.

Vathje is now second overall in the World Cup standings with 966 points, followed by Rahneva at 920 as both sliders have cracked the top 10 at each of the five events so far.

Germany's Jacqueline Loelling finished fourth, but still leads with 1,002 points.