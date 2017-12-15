Martins Dukurs earns 50th career World Cup skeleton win
Latvian also locks up European title for 3rd straight year
Latvian slider Martins Dukurs won the European skeleton title for a third straight year Friday in Innsbruck, Austria, by earning his 50th career World Cup win.
Dukurs, unbeaten on the 1976 Olympic track since 2009, posted the fastest time in both heats and a total time of one minute 46.03 seconds to beat Yun Sung-bin of South Korea by 0.15 seconds. Nikita Tregubov of Russia was 0.49 back in third, while Axel Jungk of Germany trailed by 0.97 in fourth.
Dave Greszczyszyn was the top Canadian, finishing 14th in 1:47.75 and 1.72 seconds back of Dukurs. Fellow Canadians Kevin Boyer and Barrett Martineau finished 20th and 21st, respectively.
Having won the previous three races, Yun remained in the lead of the World Cup standings with 1,095 points, 49 ahead of Dukurs.
The season's fifth World Cup race also counted as the European Championship, with Tregubov taking the silver medal and Jungk the bronze.
With files from CBC Sports
