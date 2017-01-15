Russia dominated the luge World Cup, taking victories in four races as Roman Repilov won the overall sprint trophy Sigulda, Latvia on Sunday.

Repilov won a men's sprint and was second to fellow Russian Semyon Pavlichenko in another men's race, while Tatyana Ivanova took the victory in the women's sprint. The Russians rounded out their successful weekend with team relay gold on a track which they know well due to frequent training camps there.

There were bright spots for Germany, however, as Natalie Geisenberger secured the overall women's sprint trophy, with Toni Eggert and Sascha Benecken doing the same in doubles.

Repilov won the sprint in a time of 27.585 seconds, finishing 0.025 seconds ahead of Pavlichenko and 0.057 ahead of Austria's Wolfgang Kindl. That result also extended Repilov's overall World Cup standings lead to 47 points over Pavlichenko.

Repilov and Pavlichenko chanted "Russia, Russia" on the podium after the sprint race, which was their second one-two of the day. It had been Pavlichenko on the top spot in the first race, which he won with a combined time of 1 minute 35.715 seconds over two runs, beating Repilov by 0.141 seconds. Third place went to Kindl.

There was more Russian success when Tatyana Ivanova won the women's sprint in 30.692 seconds, beating World Cup standings leader Natalie Geisenberger of Germany by 0.212 seconds .

Just 0.003 seconds separated Geisenberger, continues to lead the overall women's standings, from third-placed Russian Viktoria Demchenko.

Russia's fourth win came in the team relay, beating Germany by 0.017 seconds. Latvia was third. Eggert and Benecken stretched their commanding lead in the doubles World Cup standings to 182 points with their second win of the weekend in the sprint. They won the sprint title and could win the overall World Cup doubles title at the next round in Oberhof, Germany, with two rounds to go.