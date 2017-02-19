Canada's Sam Edney slid to a bronze medal at the luge World Cup stop in Pyeongchang, South Korea on Sunday.

Italy's Dominik Fischnaller won gold in a time of one minute, 37.229 seconds, Germany's Andi Langenhan took silver.

Edney was 0.465 seconds back of Fischnaller.

The competition was part of an Olympic test event ahead of the 2018 Games.