Svindal dominates 50th anniversary of Val Gardena downhill
Norwegian notches record 6th win in Val Gardena
Aksel Lund Svindal dominated the 50th anniversary edition of the Saslong Classic downhill Saturday in Val Gardena, Italy, leading a 1-2 finish by a significant margin ahead of Norwegian teammate Kjetil Jansrud.
For his record sixth win in Val Gardena — four super-Gs and two downhills — Svindal clocked 1 minute, 57 seconds for a 0.59-second advantage over Jansrud.
Max Franz, last year's winner from Austria, finished third, 0.85 back.
It was Svindal's second straight downhill win after a victory in Beaver Creek, Colorado, and the 34th victory overall in his World Cup career. Svindal broke a tie with Bode Miller for eighth place on the list of all-time World Cup winners. Up next is Benjamin Raich in seventh with 36 wins.
The victory put Svindal atop the World Cup overall and downhill standings.
