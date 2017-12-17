Justin Kripps guides Canada to 4-man bobsleigh silver

Justin Kripps helped Canada glide onto the podium at the bobsleigh World Cup competition in Innsbruck, Austria, on Sunday.

The pilot, along with Alexander Kopacz, Jesse Lumsden, and Oluseyi Smith, came away with silver in the four-man event, while Johannes Lochner and Francesco Friedrich guided Germany to gold and bronze, respectively.

​ Lochner posted a two-run time of one minute, 42.45 seconds for the win. Kripps was 0.15 seconds behind at 1:42.60, while Friedrich clocked in 0.20 seconds back at 1:42.65.

This was the crew's first medal together since joining forces at the third race of the season in Whistler, B.C.

"With this crew, I know we have the starts to contend and it really shows on a starters track like Igls," said the 30-year-old Kripps.

It was also the second podium finish of the weekend for Kripps and Lumsden who teamed up for a silver in two-man on Saturday.

"It was a great weekend for us here," said Kripps. "The boys stepped up big in the starts and coming away with medals in both races is huge. What a great way to go into the Christmas break."

Team Kripps has now doubled his career medal count with five medals in the first half of the season, bringing his total to 10 as a pilot including his second-place two-man finish at last year's world championships.

The silver on Sunday was just his third career four-man medal. He also won a four-man silver earlier this year in Park City with a different crew.