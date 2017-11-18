Germany's Johannes Lochner drove to gold in a World Cup four-man race Saturday night, with Codie Bascue of the U.S. getting second and Brad Hall getting a historic third for Britain.

Lochner teamed with Marc Rademacher, Christopher Weber and Christian Rasp for the victory, the fourth of his World Cup four-man career. They finished two runs at Utah Olympic Park in 1:35:44.

Canada's Chris Spring and his team of Jesse Lumsden, Alexander Kopacz and Olusyi Smith were third after their first run of 47:57, but fell behind in the second heat to finish fifth with a time of 1:36:04.

Chris Spring finishes 5th place in Park City 4-man bobsleigh1:05

Spring, however, remains second in the overall standings, thanks to his third-place finish on Friday's season-opening race.

Justin Kripps, who also medalled on Friday, was unable to repeat his silver-winning performance on Day 2 of this double-header event. His eighth-place finish dropping him and his team of Lascelles Brown, Ben Coakwell and Neville Bright to fifth in the overall rankings.

Johannes Lochner wins 4-man bobsleigh gold in Park City1:15

Bascue and the team of Nathan Weber, Carlo Valdes and Sam McGuffie were second in 1:35.49.

Hall gave Britain just its second four-man medal in the last 20 years. He was in a sled with Bruce Tasker, Joel Fearon and Gregory Cackett and took third in 1:35.56, after holding the lead after the first run.

The series continues next weekend in Whistler, British Columbia.