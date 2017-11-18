Germany's Johannes Lochner drove to gold in a World Cup four-man race Saturday night, with Codie Bascue of the U.S. getting second and Brad Hall getting a historic third for Britain.
Lochner teamed with Marc Rademacher, Christopher Weber and Christian Rasp for the victory, the fourth of his World Cup four-man career. They finished two runs at Utah Olympic Park in 1:35:44.
Canada's Chris Spring and his team of Jesse Lumsden, Alexander Kopacz and Olusyi Smith were third after their first run of 47:57, but fell behind in the second heat to finish fifth with a time of 1:36:04.
Spring, however, remains second in the overall standings, thanks to his third-place finish on Friday's season-opening race.
Justin Kripps, who also medalled on Friday, was unable to repeat his silver-winning performance on Day 2 of this double-header event. His eighth-place finish dropping him and his team of Lascelles Brown, Ben Coakwell and Neville Bright to fifth in the overall rankings.
Bascue and the team of Nathan Weber, Carlo Valdes and Sam McGuffie were second in 1:35.49.
Hall gave Britain just its second four-man medal in the last 20 years. He was in a sled with Bruce Tasker, Joel Fearon and Gregory Cackett and took third in 1:35.56, after holding the lead after the first run.
The series continues next weekend in Whistler, British Columbia.
