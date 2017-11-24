Jane Channell reached the podium and was joined in the top-10 by two fellow Canadians at the skeleton World Cup stop in Whistler, B.C., on Friday.
- WATCH: Skeleton and bobsleigh World Cup from Whistler
-
- The hot seat: Everyone wants to ride with Kaillie Humphries
The North Vancouver-born slider took silver, just 0.23 seconds behind Jacqueline Loelling of Germany, who clocked in at one minute 48.38 seconds . Tina Hermann, also from Germany, was 0.27 back for third.
Ottawa's Mirela Rahneva, who finished fourth in Utah last weekend, was seventh.
Elisabeth Vathje was .68 behind the winner for eighth place. The Calgary native took silver at the season opener in Lake Placid, N.Y. earlier this month.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.