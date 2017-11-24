Jane Channell reached the podium and was joined in the top-10 by two fellow Canadians at the skeleton World Cup stop in Whistler, B.C., on Friday.

​The North Vancouver-born slider took silver, just 0.23 seconds behind Jacqueline Loelling of Germany, who clocked in at one minute 48.38 seconds . Tina Hermann, also from Germany, was 0.27 back for third.

Ottawa's Mirela Rahneva, who finished fourth in Utah last weekend, was seventh.

Elisabeth Vathje was .68 behind the winner for eighth place. The Calgary native took silver at the season opener in Lake Placid, N.Y. earlier this month.