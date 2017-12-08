Canada's Elisabeth Vathje captured her second medal of the skeleton World Cup season on Friday, scoring a silver medal in Winterberg, Germany.

Vathje's two-run combined time of one minute, 56.10 seconds was bested only by Germany's Jacqueline Loelling, who finished 0.24 ahead of the Calgary native.

"It feels really nice to be back on the podium," beamed Vathje. "Training has been a massive struggle, and I just knew going into this race that I needed to have fun. That was my goal today — to just really enjoy it."

Elisabeth Vathje's wild ride to World Cup silver medal in Winterberg2:04

Russia's Elena Nikitina took bronze, just ahead of Canada's Mirela Rahneva and Jane Channell, who finished fourth and sixth, respectively.

Germany's Jacqueline Loelling wins gold on home track2:09

Dave Greszczyszyn came away with bronze in the men's event, which was called off after the first run due to weather conditions.

The Canadian clocked in at 56.88 seconds, behind Korean winner Sungbin Yun (56.62) and Latvia's Martins Dukurs (56.68).

Coverage of the World Cup stop continues on CBCSports.ca on Saturday with women's bobsleigh (3:50 a.m. ET, 5:20 a.m. ET) and two-man bobsleigh (7:30 a.m. ET, 9 a.m. ET)

On Sunday, competition concludes with the four-man bobsleigh event (5:30 a.m. ET, 7 a.m. ET).