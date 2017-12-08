Canada's Elisabeth Vathje captured her second medal of the skeleton World Cup season on Friday, scoring a silver medal in Winterberg, Germany.

Vathje's two-run combined time of one minute, 56.10 seconds was bested only by Germany's Jacqueline Loelling, who finished 0.24 ahead of the Calgary native.

Russia's Elena Nikitina took bronze, just ahead of Canada's Mirela Rahneva and Jane Channell, who finished fourth and sixth, respectively.

Coverage of the World Cup stop continues on CBCSports.ca on Saturday with women's bobsleigh (3:50 a.m. ET, 5:20 a.m. ET) and two-man bobsleigh (7:30 a.m. ET, 9 a.m. ET)

On Sunday, competition concludes with the four-man bobsleigh event (5:30 a.m. ET, 7 a.m. ET).