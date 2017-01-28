Russian Olympic champion Alexander Tretyakov earned his second World Cup win of the season, finishing first in the men's skeleton event on Saturday in Konigssee, Germany.

Tretyakov finished with a total time of one minute, 40.41 seconds, 0.05 faster than second-place Yun Sungbin of South Korea. Germany's Alexander Gassner finished third.

The many faces of a skeleton coach0:33

Calgary's Barrett Martineau finished 12th to continue his season-long run as Canada's top slider. Fellow Canadians Kevin Boyer and Dave Greszczyszyn placed 17th and 19th respectively.

"I'm not incredibly satisfied with today's result, but it is still a step in the right direction," Martineau said in a press release. "This race was all about figuring things out to prepare for world championships next that are here next month.

"I have learned a lot this week and expect to a better showing at world champs."

12th Place for Barret Martineau in men's skeleton in Königssee1:50

The gold-medallist from the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics was provisionally suspended by the International Bobsled and Skeleton Federation (IBSF) in December in connection with a doping scandal from those Games. While Tretyakov and three others are still under investigation, they were given permission to resume competing by the IBSF as there was "not sufficient evidence" to justify the ban.