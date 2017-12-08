Click on the video player above to watch action from the skeleton and bobsleigh World Cup stop in Winterberg, Germany.

The action begins on Friday with women's skeleton, with runs scheduled for 4 a.m. ET and 5:30 a.m. ET. Men's skeleton is up next, with runs at 7:30 a.m. ET and 9:20 a.m. ET.

Coverage continues on Saturday with women's bobsleigh (3:50 a.m. ET, 5:20 a.m. ET) and two-man bobsleigh (7:30 a.m. ET, 9 a.m. ET)

On Sunday, competition concludes with the four-man bobsleigh event (5:30 a.m. ET, 7 a.m. ET).