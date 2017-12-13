Click on the video player above to watch action from the skeleton and bobsleigh World Cup stop in Igls, Austria.

The action begins on Friday with men's (4:04 a.m. ET) and women's (8:04 a.m. ET) skeleton.

Coverage continues on Saturday with women's bobsleigh (3:34 a.m. ET), followed by two-man bobsleigh (7:34 a.m ET).

The event concludes on Sunday with the four-man bobsleigh event (8:04 a.m. ET).

