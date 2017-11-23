Click on the video player above on Friday at 1 p.m. ET to watch action from the skeleton and bobsleigh World Cup stop in Whistler, B.C.

The action begins with women's skeleton, which has runs set for 1 p.m. ET and 2:30 p.m. ET. The two-man bobsleigh event is next, set for 6 p.m. ET and 7:30 p.m. ET.

Friday's action wraps with women's bobsleigh, with runs scheduled at 9 p.m. ET and 10:30 p.m. ET.

Return on Saturday for action in men's skeleton and four-man bobsleigh.

You can also catch more skeleton covewrage on Saturday at 3 p.m. ET on Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly show spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world.