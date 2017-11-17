Click on the video player above on Friday at 2 p.m. ET to watch the first run of the women's skeleton in Park City, Utah.

Canada's Elisabeth Vathje is fresh off a season-opening silver medal in Lake Placid, N.Y., last weekend. The second run of the women's event is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET.

The first four-man bobsleigh event of the season begins with runs at 5 p.m. ET and 6:30 p.m. ET. Last weekend's event was scrapped due to weather-related track concerns, and the discipline will be run again on Saturday to make up for last weekend's lost race.

Canada's Kaillie Humphries will be in action on Friday in women's bobsleigh, which has runs set for 8 p.m. ET and 9:30 p.m. ET. Humphries captured gold in Lake Placid with brakeman Melissa Lotholz.

Return on Saturday for action in men's skeleton (2 p.m. ET, 3:50 p.m. ET) and more four-man bobsleigh (6 p.m. ET, 7:30 p.m. ET).

You can catch more bobsleigh action on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET on Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly show spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world.