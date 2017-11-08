Click on the video player above beginning on Thursday at 8:30 a.m. ET to watch live action from Lake Placid, NY, where the world's best sliders have gathered for the first skeleton and bobsleigh World Cup stop of the season.

Canada's Jane Channell will be among those in action in the women's skeleton event, with runs scheduled for 8:30 a.m. ET and 10 a.m. ET.

Two-time Olympic champion Kaillie Humphries will compete in the women's bobsleigh, with runs at 12:30 p.m. ET and 2 p.m. ET.

Thursday's coverage wraps up with the two-man bobsleigh runs at 3:30 p.m. ET and 5 p.m. ET.

Return on Friday at 8:30 a.m. ET for action from the men's skeleton competition.