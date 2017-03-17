Click on the video player below to watch live action from the skeleton and bobsleigh World Cup stop in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

Coverage of the final event of the season begins on Friday at 1 a.m. ET with the first run of the women's event. The second heat is scheduled for 2:30 a.m. ET.

(Live at 1:04 am ET) IBSF World Cup Bobsleigh and Skeleton0:00

(Live at 5:04 am ET) IBSF World Cup Bobsleigh and Skeleton0:00

The men's event is slated to start with runs at 5 a.m. ET and 6:30 a.m. ET.

Action resumes on Saturday with both women's and men's 2-man bobsleigh.