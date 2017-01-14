The bobsleigh and skeleton World Cup seasons continue this weekend in Winterberg, Germany, and you can watch all the action with CBC Sports.

Click on the video player aboveon Saturday at 7:50 a.m. ET to watch the men's skeleton event. The men's 2-man bobsleigh event is next, with runs at 11:30 a.m. ET and 1 p.m. ET.

The women's skeleton and four-man bobsleigh events wraps up action on Sunday. Skeleton has runs at 6:20 a.m. ET and 7:50 a.m. ET, while bobsleigh – which will feature Humphries piloting an all-female sled – has runs at 10 a.m. ET, and the second at 11:30 a.m. ET.

You can catch more bobsleigh coverage on Saturday at 4 p.m. ET on Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly show spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world.