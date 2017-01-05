The bobsleigh and skeleton World Cup seasons continue this weekend in Altenberg, Germany, and you can watch all the action with CBC Sports.
Click on the video player above at 4 a.m. ET on Friday to watch the first run of the women's skeleton competition. The second heat begins at 5:30 a.m. ET. Canada's Mirela Rahneva scored a bronze medal in the last competition in Lake Placid, N.Y., in what was only her second World Cup race.
Kaillie Humphries will look to get back to the top of the podium when women's bobsleigh begins with runs at 8 a.m. ET and 9:15 a.m. ET. Humphries and Cynthia Appiah slid to a bronze medal in Lake Placid after taking gold in Whistler to begin the year.
Saturday's action begins with the men's skeleton runs at 3:30 a.m. ET and 5 a.m. ET. Canadian pilots Justin Kripps and Chris Spring will look to duplicate their Lake Placid podium performances in the men's 2-man bobsleigh event, beginning with runs at 7:30 a.m. ET and 9 a.m. ET.
The four-man bobsleigh event wraps up action on Sunday, with the first run beginning at 4 a.m. ET, and the second and final run at 5:30 a.m. ET. Chris Spring will look to pilot his team back onto the podium after taking bronze in Lake Placid.
