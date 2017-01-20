Latvia's Martins Dukurs continued his strong form in St. Moritz, winning his second consecutive World Cup skeleton event on Friday.

Dukurs finished with a total time of two minutes 15.10 seconds on the natural ice track, three one-hundredths faster than second-place Sungbin Yun from South Korea. Russia's Nikita Tregybov earned bronze.

Calgary's Barrett Martineau continued his season-long run as Canada's top slider, finishing 11th in the final. Fellow Canadians Kevin Boyer and Dave Greszczyszyn did not reach the final, finishing 23rd and 24th respectively.

You can catch more bobsled and skeleton coverage on Saturday at 4 p.m. ET on Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly show spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world.