Latvia's Martins Dukurs continued his strong form in St. Moritz, winning his second consecutive World Cup skeleton event on Friday.
Dukurs finished with a total time of two minutes 15.10 seconds on the natural ice track, three one-hundredths faster than second-place Sungbin Yun from South Korea. Russia's Nikita Tregybov earned bronze.
Calgary's Barrett Martineau continued his season-long run as Canada's top slider, finishing 11th in the final. Fellow Canadians Kevin Boyer and Dave Greszczyszyn did not reach the final, finishing 23rd and 24th respectively.
You can catch more bobsled and skeleton coverage on Saturday at 4 p.m. ET on Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly show spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.