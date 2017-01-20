Click on the video player above to watch the men's skeleton event on Friday at 3:30 a.m. ET and 5 a.m. ET.
The bobsleigh and skeleton World Cup seasons continue this weekend in historic St. Moritz, Switzerland, and you can watch all the action with CBC Sports.
At last week's World Cup, Calgary's Elisabeth Vathje earned her second gold of the season and Ottawa's Mirela Rahneva won bronze in a weather-shortened event in Winterberg, Germany. Vathje enters St. Moritz ranked No. 5 in the world while Rahneva's sits seventh after her second bronze of the campaign.
For the women's skeleton event at 7 a.m. ET and 8:30 a.m. ET, click on the video player below.
You can catch more bobsled and skeleton coverage on Saturday at 4 p.m. ET on Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly show spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world.
