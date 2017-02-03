The bobsleigh and skeleton World Cup seasons continue this weekend on the historic Igls track in Austria, and you can watch all the action with CBC Sports.

Click on the video player below at 4:30 a.m. ET to watch the first run of the women's skeleton competition. Canada's Mirela Rahneva and Elisabeth Vathje sit fourth and fifth-overall, respectively, in the World Cup standings after podium finishes earlier in the season.

Click on the video player below beginning at 6 a.m. ET to watch the second run of the women's event.

The men's event begins at 8 a.m. ET, with the second and final heat starting at 9:30 a.m. ET. Click on the video players below to watch both runs.

Ottawa's Mirela Rahneva claimed her first World Cup skeleton title on Jan. 20 in St. Moritz, Switzerland. (Darryl Dyck/Canadian Press)

Action continues on Saturday at 4:30 a.m. ET with the first run of the men's 2-man bobsleigh event.The second run is slated to begin at 6 a.m. ET. Canadian pilots Justin Kripps, Chris Spring and Nick Poloniato have struggled in recent weeks, and will look to regain their form in Igls.

Reigning Olympic champion Kaillie Humphries will also be looking to get back on the podium when the women's bobsleigh event begins at 8:45 a.m. ET on Saturday. Humphries sits in second place in the overall standings, but American pilot Elana Meyers Taylor has won the last three races and is quickly gaining ground on the Canadian.

The second run of women's bobsleigh is set for 10:20 a.m. ET.

The event concludes on Sunday with the 4-man bobsleigh event, with runs scheduled for 6 a.m. ET and 7:30 a.m. ET.