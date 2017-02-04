Canada's Kaillie Humphries and Melissa Lotholz returned to the World Cup bobsleigh podium on Saturday, winning silver in Igls, Austria.

The win kept Humphries atop the overall standings despite a fourth-consecutive gold for American pilot Elana Meyers Taylor. Fellow American Jamie Greubel Poser finished third.

In the men's event, Francesco Friedrich won both heats to claim his fourth victory of the season. Friedrich and his pusher Thorsten Margis, of Germany, set a track record in the opening run before beating Oskars Melbardis and Janis Strenga of Latvia by 0.73 second.

Austria's Benjamin Maier and Markus Sammer trailed by 0.80 in third. American driver Justin Olsen, with pusher Evan Weinstock, was fourth for his personal best World Cup result.

The Canadian sled of Justin Kripps and Jesse Lumsden finished fifth, 0.05 seconds shy of the podium. Chris Spring and brakemen Lascelles Brown and Neville Wright placed 13th, while Nick Poloniato and Derek Plug finished 18th.

Friedrich extended his lead in the overall standings to 101 points over the United States' Steven Holcomb, who finished Saturday's race in 10th.

The World Cup, on the 1976 Olympic track, is the last event before the world championships in Koenigssee, Germany, where Friedrich is seeking a fourth consecutive gold medal.

The event concludes on Sunday with the 4-man bobsleigh event. You can watch it on CBC Sports at 6 a.m. ET and 7:30 a.m. ET.