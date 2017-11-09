Elisabeth Vathje came away with silver as three Canadians cracked the top 10 at the skeleton World Cup season opener in Lake Placid, N.Y. on Thursday.
Janine Flock of Austria lowered her own track record at Mount Van Hoevenberg in her first run of the day to reach the top of the podium.
Flock clocked a time of 54.69 seconds — to best her previous mark of 54.84 set last month — and a total time of one minute, 50.13 seconds for the win.
Vathje moved up to second with a strong final run and finished 0.26 back of Flock.
Great Britain's Lizzy Yarnold jumped up from fifth to third at 0.33 off the pace, edging out Russia's Elena Nikitina for bronze.
Despite clipping the wall during her second run, Canada's Jane Channell vaulted up from 13th to sixth and teammate Mirela Rahneva finished seventh to round out the Canadian contingent in the field.
Reigning World Cup overall champion Jacqueline Lolling of Germany was eighth
Return on Friday at 8:30 a.m. ET for action from the men's skeleton competition.
