Kaillie Humphries and brakeman Melissa Lotholz opened their women's bobsleigh World Cup season with a narrow victory in Lake Placid, N.Y., on Thursday.

Humphries led after the first run with a time of 56.96 seconds and finished with a total time of one minute, 54.40 seconds, just 0.03 in front of the American sled of Elana Meyers Taylor and Lauren Gibbs.

Last year's overall World Cup champion, Jamie Greubel Poser, and Aja Evans of the U.S., were in medal position after the first run, but fell back to fourth, 0.1 behind Stephanie Schneider and Lisa-Marie Buckwitz of Germany who used a strong second run to climb onto the podium.

Canada posted three top-10 finishes as Christine De Bruin and Cynthia Appiah finished in sixth place and Alysia Rissling and Kristen Bujnowski were seventh.

