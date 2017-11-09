Kaillie Humphries and brakeman Melissa Lotholz opened their women's bobsleigh World Cup season with a narrow victory in Lake Placid, N.Y., on Thursday.
Humphries led after the first run with a time of 56.96 seconds and finished with a total time of one minute, 54.40 seconds, just 0.03 in front of the American sled of Elana Meyers Taylor and Lauren Gibbs.
- WATCH | World Cup bobsleigh & skeleton
- The hot seat: Everyone wants to ride with Kaillie Humphries
- Jane Channell turns heartbreaking loss into Olympic inspiration
Last year's overall World Cup champion, Jamie Greubel Poser, and Aja Evans of the U.S., were in medal position after the first run, but fell back to fourth, 0.1 behind Stephanie Schneider and Lisa-Marie Buckwitz of Germany who used a strong second run to climb onto the podium.
Canada posted three top-10 finishes as Christine De Bruin and Cynthia Appiah finished in sixth place and Alysia Rissling and Kristen Bujnowski were seventh.
You can watch more World Cup bobsleigh action on CBCSports.ca — Thursday's coverage wraps up with the two-man bobsleigh runs at 3:30 p.m. ET and 5 p.m. ET, while men's skeleton
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.