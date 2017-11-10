Justin Kripps and Alex Kopacz earned silver for Canada in the 2-man event at the bobsleigh World Cup season opener in Lake Placid, N.Y. on Friday.
The American entry led by Codie Bascue posted a winning time of one minute 51.73 seconds over two runs. Kripps was 0.11 behind Bascue, while Justin Olsen of the U.S., finished 0.40 back for third.
Chris Spring and Jesse Lumsden cracked the top 10 with a fifth-place showing and Nick Poloniato and Neville Wright were 12th to round out the Canadians in the field.
