Kaillie Humpries and pilot Melissa Lotholz were one one-hundredth of a second short of a gold medal Saturday at the bobsled World Cup in St. Moritz, Switzerland.
Humphries and Lotholz earned silver with a total time of two minutes 16.15 seconds behind Americans Elana Meyers Taylor and Briauna Jones' 2:16.14. Jamie Greubel Poser and Lauren Gibbs of the United States finished third.
Well,that will sting for a bit,1/100th of a second.this is why I work so hard for every little bit.Still proud of us @melLotholz #noregrets pic.twitter.com/RGnOmRCKyN—
@BobsledKaillie
The medal marks Humphries' return to the World Cup podium after a frustrating fifth-place finish in Winterberg, Germany. The two-time Olympic gold medallist will also compete in Sunday's four-man event.
Missed singin #OCanada by 1/100th of a sec.. stings 2 b so close but SO proud of our performance #allonthetrack @TeamCanada @CBCOlympics—
@melLotholz
You can catch more bobsleigh and skeleton coverage on Saturday at 4 p.m. ET on Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly show spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world.
