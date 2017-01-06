The Canadian bobsleigh duo of Kaillie Humphries and Melissa Lotholz easily took home gold on Friday in Altenberg, Germany, finishing ahead of second place by more than a half second.

The Calgary duo, who were racing together for the first time this season, built on a strong first run en route an overall time of one minute 54.15 seconds. The American pair of Elana Meyers Taylor and Kehri Jones finished 0.7 seconds behind the Canadians.

Austrians Christina Hengster and Sanne Dekker captured bronze in 1:54.93.

The victory was the 31-year-old Humphries' second this season, and she reached the podium for the third time.

Humphries and Lotholz won the World Cup overall title last season after reaching the podium in every World Cup race.

During the first run, British duo Mica McNeill and Mica Moore crashed, with Moore falling out of the sled. Luckily, neither seemed to be injured in the incident. They were disqualified because of the crash.

Men's bobsleigh and skeleton will go live Saturday on CBCSports.ca and the CBCSports App. You can catch full coverage Saturday at 4 p.m. ET during Road to the Olympic Games on CBC-TV and CBCSports.ca.