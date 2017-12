Kaillie Humphries and Phylicia George slid just out of the medals at a bobsleigh World Cup stop at the Igls track in Innsbruck, Austria, on Saturday.

‚ÄčThe Canadian pilot and brakeman were competing in their first World Cup competition together and finished in fourth-place, just 0.24 seconds back of a medal.

The event was won by Germany's Stephanie Schneider and Annika Drazek, who finished in a time of one minute, 46.28 seconds. Americans Elana Meyers Taylor and Kehri Jones (1:46.64) took silver while Mariama Jamanka and Lisa Buckwitz (1:46.65) grabbed the bronze.

Canadian pilots Alyssia Rissling and Christine de Bruin finished seventh and ninth, respectively.

