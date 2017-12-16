Kaillie Humphries and Phylicia George slid just out of the medals at a bobsleigh World Cup stop at the Igls track in Innsbruck, Austria, on Saturday.

​The Canadian pilot and brakeman were competing in their first World Cup competition together and finished in fourth-place, just 0.24 seconds back of a medal.

The event was won by Germany's Stephanie Schneider and Annika Drazek, who finished in a time of one minute, 46.28 seconds. Americans Elana Meyers Taylor and Kehri Jones (1:46.64) took silver while Mariama Jamanka and Lisa Buckwitz (1:46.65) grabbed the bronze.

Canadian pilots Alyssia Rissling and Christine de Bruin finished seventh and ninth, respectively.

You can watch more bobsleigh action on Saturday at 4 p.m. ET on Road the Olympic Games, our weekly show spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world.