Canadian bobsleigh driver Kaillie Humphries disappointed on Friday, failing to reach the podium with partner Cynthia Appiah in the World Cup competition in Winterberg, Germany.
Humphries and Appiah finished fifth in a time of one minute 55.35 seconds, almost one full second off gold medallists Elana Meyers Taylor and Kehri Jones (1:54.43) of the U.S.
The German duo of Mariama Jamanka and Annika Drazek won silver (1:54.50) and Americans Jamie Greubel Poser and Aja Evans took home bronze (1:54.67).
Two other Canadian teams took part, with Alysia Rissling and Genevieve Thibault finishing 11th, while Christine De Bruin and Catherine Medeiros came in 18th.
The men's bobsleigh and skeleton events will go live Saturday on CBCSports.ca and the CBCSports App.
