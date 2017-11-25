After entering the second and final run in podium position, Canadian Dave Greszczyszyn couldn't replicate his amazing start and ended up placing seventh at the skeleton World Cup event from Whistler, B.C. on Saturday.

Greszczyszyn's first run of 52.57 seconds was good enough for third place, but his second run wasn't as strong. He ended up seventh with a total time of 1:45.51.

The race was still one of the better finishes of Greszczyszyn's career, marking the fourth time he's finished in the top-seven of a World Cup event. He was fifth last year in Whistler.

The gold medal was won by South Korean Yun Sungbin with a time of 1:44.34. Silver went to Russia's Nikita Tregubov and bronze to Tomass Dukurs of Latvia.

Canada had two more competitors in the field, with Kevin Boyer placing 12th and Barrett Martineau finishing 15th.