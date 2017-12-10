​World champion Johannes Lochner led a German sweep of the podium in 4-man bobsleigh with his second World Cup win of the season on Sunday in Winterberg, Germany.

Lochner and his crew of Joshua Bluhm, Christopher Weber and Christian Rasp were quickest in both runs, clocking one minute, 49.03 seconds — 0.23 seconds ahead of Nico Walther's team and 0.33 ahead of Francesco Friedrich's.

Justin Kripps' Canadian crew was 0.49 back for fourth, ahead of compatriot Chris Spring and his team who were 0.63 behind the winners.

"It's great to see that we're consistently in the hunt, and I feel we have the tools to win," said the 30-year-old Kripps.

"In snow races like this it can be a bit of luck. The key for us is to excel at what we can control — to push fast and keep the sled as straight as possible."

Lochner extended his lead after four events to 826 points, ahead of Walther on 787 and Kripps on 754.