The Canadian men we're hot in bobsleigh on Sunday despite the cold and snowy conditions in Winterberg, Germany.

Chris Spring led the two-man bobsled team to a silver medal with an emphatic second run on the World Cup course.

The Canadians also had two more teams finish in the top five just out of medal position, with Justin Kripps and Alexander Kopacz in fourth, and Nick Poloniato and Lascelles Brown in fifth.

Spring, racing with Neville Wright, capped off their first run in fifth place but turned the burners on for their second clocking in with a time of 55.84 seconds good for a total of 1:51.76.

Chris Spring stays hot in Winterberg with World Cup silver in bobsleigh https://t.co/h4cZqBX4J6 pic.twitter.com/DCn9AEYD38 — @CBCOlympics

"I thought the run was good and I knew that we were going to push fast. Neville was pushing really well off the top," said Spring. "A little surprised but at the same time happy."

Wright felt like the run was going to be a good one immediately.

"It actually felt really really good, and I'm like 'this has to be fast,'" said Wright. "We just got some mojo going into the race, so just keep it moving, keep it going."

The time was good enough to tie for the silver medal with the German duo of Francesco Friedrich and Thorsten Margis. They were 0.12 back of gold medallists Clemens Bracher and Michael Kuonen of Norway.

Last year on this same course, Spring finished in 23rd place. This is his second straight event with a medal, he won gold in Whistler, B.C. at the end of November.

In the overall standings, the Canadians are holding fort at the top with Kripps in first (804 points) and Spring in second (787).

Humphries still leading overall standings

Germany's Stephanie Schneider defeated world champion Elana Meyers Taylor to win her first bobsled World Cup on Saturday.

Schneider, racing with Lisa Marie Buckwitz, finished 0.26 seconds ahead of the American duo of Meyers Taylor and Lauren Gibbs, and 0.28 ahead of German teammates Mariama Jamanka and Annika Drazek, the European champions.

Overall leader Kaillie Humphries of Canada was fourth and defending World Cup holder Jamie Greubel Poser of the U.S. finished sixth.

"Overall it's a good day. It's hard, the snow makes for a very unpredictable race. But I'm really happy with how I drove, this is one of my most difficult and challenging tracks," said Humphries. "I've finished seventh and ninth and 12th here so I can't be mad at the fourth place."

Jazmine Fenlator-Victorian and Carrie Russell, Jamaica's first women's team to compete, finished their first-ever World Cup race in seventh. At the halfway stage of the season, Humphries leads with 852 points, ahead of Meyers Taylor on 820 and Greubel Poser on 803.