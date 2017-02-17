Click on the video player above at 10 a.m. ET to watch live action from the bobsleigh world championships in Konigssee, Germany.

Canada's Kaillie Humphries, a two-time world champion and two-time Olympic champion, will be in competition on Friday looking for her third world title.

The first two of the 2-man bobsleigh runs begins on Saturday at 4:30 a.m. ET and 6 a.m. ET, while the women's event concludes with the third and fourth runs at 9:15 a.m. ET and 10:45 a.m. ET.

The men's event wraps up the weekend competition with the final two runs on Sunday at 4:30 a.m. ET and 6 a.m. ET.